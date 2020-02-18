Netwealth gains $9.5bn, reveals expansion plans

Netwealth's funds under administration grew by $9.5 billion in the first half of 2020, as the platform reveals plans to expand its distribution team.

Netwealth reported FUA of $28.5 billion, an increase of $9.5 billion and net inflows for 1H2020 of $4.4 billion.

Funds under management for the platform were up to $5.7 billion at 31 December 2019, including managed accounts FUM of $4.4 billion.

Member accounts increased by 15% and financial intermediaries using the platform were up 13.3%.

In its results, Netwealth positioned itself as poised to benefit from advisers transitioning from institutionally aligned and owned licensees to privately owned licensees at unprecedented rates.

"Advice delivery is changing as consumers demand different engagement and service options," Netwealth said.

"Netwealth is leading the market in moving towards a user-pay model and building the platform to provide different product options."

The platform also commented that with grandfathered commissions coming to an end by 31 December 2020, it expects significant transition opportunities.

In terms of staffing, the platform has accelerated its investment in technology and distribution teams as it has grown.

Netwealth revealed it has plans to further invest in the distribution team in the second half of 2020, adding three additional roles which would increase the distribution team to 27.

Meanwhile, it has established a number of hybrid scrum teams co-located in Melbourne and Vietnam to increase its technology capabilities cost-effectively.