Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance
Sponsored by

NEOS Life expands in South Australia

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 FEB 2023   12:31PM

NEOS Life has created a dedicated business development function and underwriting team to support the South Australian market.

After launching in 2018, NEOS Life said its growth has been rapid and the expansion is required to meet growing demand for its solutions.

"To date, NEOS has built relationships with over 4500 financial advisers around Australia and helped protect thousands of Australian families. We're therefore excited to invest more time and resources into South Australia and importantly, to protect more Australians," NEOS Life said.

John Griffiths has been appointed as the full-time business development manager for South Australia. It's his second time working with NEOS Life, having previously worked on the distribution team in Western Australia four years ago.

A dedicated team of underwriters has also been appointed, led by state underwriting manager Chris Quinn who has been with NEOS Life for four years. He has more than 25 years' experience in underwriting in both Australia and the UK.

Meanwhile, Louise Quinn joined the team in November 2022 from BT/TAL where she was a principal underwriter, and Paul Simpson is also on the underwriting team and brings over 20 years' experience across three countries.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Finally, NEOS chief actuary Kirshan Reddy has relocated to Adelaide on a full-time basis.

"Kirshan is committed to building strong adviser relationships in South Australia and providing valuable insights into the life insurance industry," NEOS Life said.

WA/SA state manager Reon Botha will continue to manage both states.

Read more: NEOS LifeChris QuinnJohn GriffithsKirshan ReddyLouise QuinnPaul SimpsonReon Botha
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NEOS Life appoints sales, culture leads
TAL wins life company award for 2021
LifeBid bolsters team
AIA executive joins MLC Life
Life Company of the Year named
Colonial First State names head of insurance
NEOS shakes up leadership team
NEOS, ClearView lead satisfaction
MS sufferer fights CommInsure definition
NEOS grows sales teams

Editor's Choice

Aussie shares to continue outperformance: Oliver

CHLOE WALKER
Over the last year, Australian shares have outperformed their global counterparts, and AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver believes this trend will continue.

FPA, SMSFA launch specialist pathway

CHLOE WALKER
The associations have combined to offer CFPs an express pathway for completing the SMSF Specialist Advisor designation.

NEOS Life expands in South Australia

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
NEOS Life has created a dedicated business development function and underwriting team to support the South Australian market.

Federal Reserve increases rates 25bp

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The US Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, the smallest move since March last year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.