NEOS Life expands in South Australia

NEOS Life has created a dedicated business development function and underwriting team to support the South Australian market.

After launching in 2018, NEOS Life said its growth has been rapid and the expansion is required to meet growing demand for its solutions.

"To date, NEOS has built relationships with over 4500 financial advisers around Australia and helped protect thousands of Australian families. We're therefore excited to invest more time and resources into South Australia and importantly, to protect more Australians," NEOS Life said.

John Griffiths has been appointed as the full-time business development manager for South Australia. It's his second time working with NEOS Life, having previously worked on the distribution team in Western Australia four years ago.

A dedicated team of underwriters has also been appointed, led by state underwriting manager Chris Quinn who has been with NEOS Life for four years. He has more than 25 years' experience in underwriting in both Australia and the UK.

Meanwhile, Louise Quinn joined the team in November 2022 from BT/TAL where she was a principal underwriter, and Paul Simpson is also on the underwriting team and brings over 20 years' experience across three countries.

Finally, NEOS chief actuary Kirshan Reddy has relocated to Adelaide on a full-time basis.

"Kirshan is committed to building strong adviser relationships in South Australia and providing valuable insights into the life insurance industry," NEOS Life said.

WA/SA state manager Reon Botha will continue to manage both states.