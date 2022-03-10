NEWS
Executive Appointments

NEOS hires operations chief, launches new product

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 10 MAR 2022   12:23PM

NEOS has named a new operations chief who hails from Westpac and BT, and announced it partnered with a major life insurer to launch a new product.

Adam Lister is the new chief operations officer, joining from Westpac in February.

Lister was Westpac's head of business services and operations. Prior to that, he spent an additional seven years at the bank's subsidiary BT working in senior roles that include service improvement, project analysis, and business practice consulting.

The new role will see Lister lead the NEOS underwriting and service teams.

He joins the newest recruits Zafar Hashmi, who was appointed head of cloud platforms last August, and Dan Bradley, who joined in January as a technical business analyst and scrum master.

Meanwhile, NEOS and MLC Life Insurance have teamed up to launch retail product, Encompass Protection, over the coming months.

The product is sold via financial advisers on the NEOS insurance platform, while MLC provides claims management.

MLC Life Insurance chief life insurance officer Michael Rogers said: "While we continue to manufacture and distribute our own protection products and services to Australians, we're excited to partner with NEOS to bring this new insurance offering to the market."

NEOS came to market with a vision to simplify life insurance for customers and advisers, NEOS managing director John de Zwart said.

"Offering Encompass Protection, alongside NEOS Protection, on the one service and technology platform, can improve adviser efficiency and ease of doing business," he said.

