Natixis IM subsidiary hires head of sustainability

Natixis Investment Managers affiliate Flexstone Partners appointed a managing director and head of sustainability.

Samira Boussem took the post on January 8, having been promoted from her role as head of ESG at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, which she held since April 2022.

Prior to that, she spent more than 12 years at Natixis Investment Managers, working in various roles such as senior risk manager and client portfolio manager.

Before Natixis, she worked at Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) in 2000 as a risk manager for credit products.

At Flexstone, which manages some $10 billion in assets, Boussem reports to managing partner Eric Deram.

"Flexstone's global reach presents a unique opportunity to make a positive impact and to lead on a variety of sustainability-related issues. I am excited to be working with Flexstone's global team to drive impactful change, and to integrate the principles that both benefit our clients and also contribute to a more sustainable future for all stakeholders involved," Boussem said.

Deram commented that Boussem "not only brings a vast breadth of knowledge in the world of sustainable investing, but also leadership experience in the asset management industry as we continue to think about new and interesting ways to integrate sustainability into our investment practices."

Last month, Natixis named Philippe Setbon has its chief executive, succeeding Tim Ryan.

Setbon spent the last four years as chief executive of another Natixis affiliate Ostrum Asset Management.