Executive Appointments
National Stock Exchange names new chief executive
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAR 2020   12:33PM

The founder, managing director and chief executive of ASX-suspended fintech iSignthis is the new interim chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX).

John Karantzis will step into the role effective immediately, having recently been appointed a director.

It comes after iSignthis made a 12.96% "strategic investment" in the NSX on February 20, splurging $4.2 million on a placement at $0.145 a share. It's hoping to raise a further $3.8-$5.8 million, taking its shareholding of the stock exchange to 19.9%.

At the time, Karantzis said he was excited to help make the stock exchange "more attractive" to the investment community.

"We are delighted to be a strategic shareholder in the NSX, which operates NSXA, Australia's second-largest Tier01 market operator," he said.

"We are excited to be working together with NSX to develop a platform that will significantly increase NSXA's attractiveness to the broking and investment community, as well as private organisations that intend to go public via IPO.

"With this investment and iSignthis' technology platforms, we have the capability to develop an Australian version of Nasdaq, and become a competitive alternative to the ASX."

The ASX has already launched its Australian answer to the Nasdaq, debuting its S&P/ASX All Technology Index late last month.

The NSX said its current interim chief executive, Tom Price, stepped down from the role yesterday. However, he will remain a non-executive director of the exchange.

In the release, Karantzis was heralded for his wealth of experience and education.

"John holds academic qualifications in engineering (University of Western Australia), law, and enterprise (University of Melbourne), with a broad understanding of international regulatory regimes as they relate to securities, payments, anti-money laundering and identity," the National Stock Exchange of Australia said.

"John has over 27 years' experience across a number of sectors including payments, transactional banking, online media, natural resources and telecommunications.

"John has held directorships with ASX listed entities since 2004, including Data and Commerce, Reeltime Media, and is the founder and current managing director of iSignthis."

iSignthis is currently suing the ASX for keeping the company "unlawfully" suspended. It has been suspended from the securities exchange for the past six months.

