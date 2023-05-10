NALI measure receives mixed response

The federal government provided clarity on the Non-Arm's Length Income (NALI) provisions related to expenditure incurred by superannuation funds - however, the industry says it requires further consideration.

In last night's budget, the government proposed that for SMSFs and small APRA-regulated funds, income that is currently taxable as NALI will be limited to twice the level of general expense and the income that is taxable as NALI will exclude contributions.

In January, the government had suggested the income taxable as NALI be multiplied by five times and taxed at 45%. It will still be taxed at 45%, but if the doubling of the mischief amount includes taxable contributions, the tax won't be applied.

Further, and in a significant concession, it has also suggested large APRA fund be exempted from NALI for both general and specific expenses, while expenditure that occurred prior to 2018/19 will also be exempted.

Financial Advice Association Australia chief executive Sarah Abood described the measure as "a little surprising."

"Limiting the income that is taxable as NALI to twice the level of a general expense, and exempting any that occurred before 2018-19, was not what was expected following consultation. Financial advisers will need to carefully consider the impact on any self-managed super fund clients who are affected," she said.

"On both NALI and the pre-announced super changes, we look forward to engaging with Minister Jones and communicating more detail on these changes to our members when it is available."

Chartered Accountants ANZ said it welcomes the reduction in tax penalty, the measure seems complex.

"The bottom line is that the government has rejected the preferred solution of the majority of industry associations, which is making non-arm's length expenses a prudential matter rather than a tax anti-avoidance matter. CA ANZ will continue to advocate for our preferred solution," it said.

Meanwhile, SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said the measure is an improvement, though the use of a factor-based approach "is neither a practical nor desirable solution for the sector."

"It will require SMSF trustees to determine if a general expense has been undercharged and by how much," Burgess explained.

"This may sound like a simple task, but the reality is in a dynamic market such as the SMSF sector there can be significant variation in the services provided, particularly when it involves related entities, so determining a 'market rate' can be difficult, costly, and often subjective."

The SMSFA remains of the view that the 2019 NALI changes were an overreach, he added.

As for APRA-regulated funds, Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said: "The practical effect of the NALI amendment is that large APRA-regulated superannuation funds can continue with existing service arrangements that are in the best financial interests of their members."

"ASFA has long advocated for appropriate targeting of the NALI provisions and appreciates the government's rigorous consultation and pragmatic decision."