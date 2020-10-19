NEWS
Regulatory
NAB to pay $15m for Royal Commission case study
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   3:49PM

National Australia Bank has been ordered to pay $15 million for dealing with unlicensed home loan introducers, as revealed at the Royal Commission.

ASIC brought proceedings against NAB for contravening the National Consumer Credit Protection Act, which prohibits credit licensees from conducting business with persons engaging in credit activity without an Australian credit licence.

The Federal Court found that NAB had breached the act by using "introducers" who did not have a licence.

These introducers were engaged in credit activity, namely by assisting NAB customers to enter into home loans.

"The penalty imposed by the Court reflects the serious contraventions by NAB and is an important result for ASIC's first civil action alleging contraventions of s31(1) of the National Credit Act," ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said.

ASIC's investigation revealed that between 3 September 2013 and 29 July 2016, 16 NAB bankers accepted information and documents in support of at least 260 consumer loan applications from 25 third party introducers who were not licensed to engage in credit activity.

This took place through NAB's "introducer program" whereby a third-party introducer could "spot and refer" a potential customer to NAB in exchange for a commission if the customer signed up to a NAB loan.

All the introducers had to do to earn their commission was provide NAB with a name, contact details and the reason the person was seeking credit.

ASIC's investigation uncovered that NAB bankers overstepped the spot and refer requirement by accepting information and documentation from the 25 unlicensed introducers, including completed home loan applications, payslips, copies of customer identification documents and more.

ASIC said some of the documents provided to NAB by these unlicensed introducers was false.

Read more: Royal CommissionNational Australia Bank
VIEW COMMENTS
