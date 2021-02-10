NAB hires new executive

Westpac's chief information officer has jumped ship to take up the same role at NAB.

NAB told Industry Moves it has appointed Anastasia Cammaroto as chief information officer, personal banking, within the NAB technology and enterprise operations division.

Prior to NAB Cammaroto was chief information officer, consumer and group business units at Westpac - a role she held for four years.

At Westpac she was accountable for digital, branch and virtual contact technology services as well as internal employee technologies across the consumer, enterprise services and group business unit divisions.

Cammaroto was also chief information officer at BT, as well as holding many senior positions including head of technology across different arms of the business.

While at BT she helped lead the technology strategy and IT program execution for BTFG's platforms and operations businesses, BT Wrap and Asgard. She also helped direct the IT program delivery for BTFG's Panorama.

NAB group executive for technology and enterprise operations, Patrick Wright said he was delighted to welcome Cammaroto to the NAB team.

"She comes with an outstanding track record and will play a key role in NAB's transformation to creating a simpler and faster bank, delivering better experiences for our customers and colleagues," Wright said.

Cammaroto announced she would be departing Westpac late last year thanking Westpac and her colleagues for all the support she had been given over her years.