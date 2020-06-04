NEWS
Superannuation
MySuper goes back-to-back in the black
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUN 2020   12:37PM

For the second consecutive month, Australia's MySuper options have generated positive returns, after a couple of negative months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Rainmaker research shows the average return for MySuper products in May was 2.1%, which followed the 3.2% return posted in April.

The result followed returns of -3.3% and -9.5% in February and March, as the crisis began to violently shake financial markets. Cumulatively, MySuper products have returns -7.2% so far this year, according to Rainmaker.

For the year to date, Rainmaker's SelectingSuper MySuper index is still in negative territory, with a return of -1.9%. However, over 12 months the index has returned 0.6%. The index is based on a sample of 20 not-for-profit MySuper products which report daily unit prices. The funds which make up the index represent about two-thirds of the MySuper market.

Further, Rainmaker pointed out all returns in the index were positive in May, ranging from a high of 3.3% to 1.4%.

The good news keeps coming for members in MySuper products, with Rainmaker reporting that the average fall for MySuper products from the peak of the market prior to the pandemic taking hold was 8.5% as at the end of May 31. In the same space of time, the ASX fell 20%, meaning those in MySuper products were hit with less than half the force of the equity market.

Rainmaker said the results were driven by the ASX, which returned 4.4% in May, as well as the positive performance of international shares, with the MSCI All Countries AUD index returning 3.5%. AREITs have also played their part, chipping in a 7% return.

"These results mean that despite the impact of the CFC on the real economy, its impact on returns of diversified default super funds is relatively subdued," Rainmaker said.

"The MySuper index has fallen back only to where it was 12 months ago."

Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said that while the nation had fallen into recession, the super's performance results should spur members of MySuper funds.

"There's a long [way] to go however, but given that during the GFC returns got as low as -21% these results are remarkable," Dunnin said.

Dunnin said the results differed from the economy's latest figures because "the real economy is not the financial markets into which super funds invest".

"Super funds would be very surprised to see how robust share markets are right now," he said.

"All those government stimulus packages are making investors very confident of a likely post-COVID recovery.

"There's been lots of unhelpful speculation regarding superannuation recently. Ironically none of it concerns actual super investment returns. Yet they are what really matter."

However, Dunnin said that the good returns were not shared by everybody, pointing out some funds have been hit harder than others.

"Members should use this time as an opportunity to ask themselves if they really trust their super fund. But don't just look at the short-run, look at the rolling medium term three or five-year period," he said.

