Executive Appointments

Multi-family office adds lead regional role

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 SEP 2021   12:34PM

A global multi-family office has appointed a managing director, head of family office services for Asia Pacific as part of a broader expansion.

Alvarium Investments has welcomed Peter Golovsky to the role, joining from IQ-EQ in Hong Kong where he was managing director, head of private wealth for Asia.

Golovsky brings 25 years' experience in investments, a large portion of which has been spent specialising in family office investing. He has previously held senior roles with Cone Marshall, Amicorp Group and Macquarie.

His appointment comes as the group looks to take advantage of significant opportunities it sees in the region, citing predictions of a 39% growth in Asia's ultra-high-net-worth community in the next five years.

It said the pending intergenerational wealth transfer is also a reason for its decision expand.

"Peter will help drive the continued inorganic and organic growth of Alvarium's platform across Asia-Pacific with a particular focus on developing the platform in both Singapore and Australia, together with providing more holistic family office services to Asian entrepreneurs, families and family offices," Alvarium said.

"A particular focus will be advising next generation wealth across the Asia Pacific region, coordinating and advising on the establishment of family office structures and leveraging the Alvarium platform for its network of global intermediary advisors and custodians, as well as accessing its proprietary real asset deal flow."

Commenting on his new role, Golovsky said he is thrilled to have the opportunity to accelerate Alvarium's growth across the region.

"I'm excited to tap into the group's integrated investment advisory, merchant banking and co-investment capabilities as Asian families increasingly seek more sophisticated and integrated solutions to meet their requirements," he said.

"I look forward to supporting the expansion of the group both in Singapore and Australia."

