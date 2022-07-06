MSCI launches emissions measuring tool

MSCI has launched Total Portfolio Footprinting, helping financial institutions measure carbon emissions across lending and investments as part of the transition to a net zero economy.

The global tools provider said in a statement "Total Portfolio Footprinting will allow institutions to better understand the extent and impact of the greenhouse gas emissions they are financing."

The tool aims to provide the information needed to focus capital on more sustainable business practices.

"Measuring financed emissions is a foundational building block required for reporting, target setting, scenario analysis and creating climate-aligned portfolios," MSCI said.

The tool also provides institutions with the ability to set and manage reduction targets for their financed emissions against a baseline, aligning this with their net zero commitments within banking, insurance, and investments.

MSCI global head of ESG and climate Eric Moen said the introduction of climate-related regulation paired with stakeholder demands are putting greater scrutiny on financial institutions to measure climate risk across their investment portfolios.

"These institutions (such as banks, insurers and asset managers) may need to take urgent action to accelerate progress on their climate journey. Total Portfolio Footprinting can help them to broadly assess the carbon emissions they are financing through loans and investments and assist them in taking prompt and meaningful action," he said.

"Total Portfolio Footprinting creates a snapshot of financed emissions across asset classes and subsets, giving institutions clearer visibility over where they stand today in relation to their climate commitments and obligations."

MSCI added that leveraging climate data and models will help banks, insurers and other institutions to align with key global standards and requirements, including the Taskforce for Climate-Related Disclosure (TCFD) framework, Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) standard.

"Moving forward, Total Portfolio Footprinting will help them to measure against this baseline, focus capital on activities with more sustainable business practices, manage their climate impact and fulfill their crucial role in the global transition to a low carbon economy," Moen said.

This is the latest addition to a range of climate models, data and tools that MSCI offers and follows the launch of MSCI's Climate Lab, Net-Zero Tracker, and Implied Temperature Rise, which work with its Target Scorecard in aiming to measure how companies align to global temperature targets.