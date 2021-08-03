NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

MSCI acquires Real Capital Analytics

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 3 AUG 2021   11:52AM

MSCI will pay US$950 million cash to acquire data and analytics company Real Capital Analytics.

MSCI said the logic behind the acquisition was grounded in a desire to expand its data solutions - especially in real estate.

Real Capital Analytics provides the real estate industry with data, analytics, and support tools to manage investments and understand performance and risk, including climate risk, within their portfolios.

MSCI said it will leverage Real Capital Analytics' database of more than US$20 trillion of commercial property transactions linked to over 200,000 investor and lender profiles, enhancing MSCI's commercial real estate capabilities.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Real Capital Analytics. The commercial real estate sector is seeing substantial transformation driven by several factors, including shifting consumer behaviors in work, lifestyle and travel accelerated by the pandemic, realignment in global supply chains, and the impact of climate change," MSCI chief executive and chair Henry Fernandez said.

"The combined strength of MSCI's existing data, analytics and tools, and the addition of Real Capital Analytics' wealth of commercial real estate data and analytics, creates an unparalleled level of solutions for the real estate market.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"Investors will be better supported to access the opportunities that exist within this sector at scale, informed by industry-leading insights and the premier global database capturing the global commercial real estate footprint."

The transaction is expected to be funded with existing cash on hand and close at the end of the third quarter, or early in the fourth quarter, of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Real Capital Analytics founder Robert White said: "MSCI is a natural home for Real Capital Analytics since our primary goal has always been to bridge the information gap between commercial real estate and other asset classes across the financial markets."

"The combination of the two firms creates a powerful team that will lead innovation and analytics in the real estate asset class well into the future."

Read more: MSCIReal Capital AnalyticsHenry FernandezRobert White
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MSCI launches life sciences indices
Foreign capital driving property market: RCA
Aberdeen Standard rejigs Aussie equities fund
Montgomery launches two global strategies
Asset managers move to ESG
Big year for ESG ahead: MSCI
Zenith partners with MSCI
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
Bloomberg indices to rebrand
Death of value investing a myth: Realindex

Editor's Choice

Rest closes basic cash option

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund will close its basic cash option on August 13, as it sees returns dry up.

CPP Investments APAC lead to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
The head of Asia Pacific for the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been promoted, with a replacement yet to be confirmed.

Centrepoint names chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A former BT Financial Group executive will take the reins of Centrepoint Alliance from today.

Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:09PM
Robo adviser Six Park has lowered its minimum investment to just $2000, down from the $10,000 minimum it had at the start of 2020.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.