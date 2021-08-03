MSCI acquires Real Capital Analytics

MSCI will pay US$950 million cash to acquire data and analytics company Real Capital Analytics.

MSCI said the logic behind the acquisition was grounded in a desire to expand its data solutions - especially in real estate.

Real Capital Analytics provides the real estate industry with data, analytics, and support tools to manage investments and understand performance and risk, including climate risk, within their portfolios.

MSCI said it will leverage Real Capital Analytics' database of more than US$20 trillion of commercial property transactions linked to over 200,000 investor and lender profiles, enhancing MSCI's commercial real estate capabilities.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Real Capital Analytics. The commercial real estate sector is seeing substantial transformation driven by several factors, including shifting consumer behaviors in work, lifestyle and travel accelerated by the pandemic, realignment in global supply chains, and the impact of climate change," MSCI chief executive and chair Henry Fernandez said.

"The combined strength of MSCI's existing data, analytics and tools, and the addition of Real Capital Analytics' wealth of commercial real estate data and analytics, creates an unparalleled level of solutions for the real estate market.

"Investors will be better supported to access the opportunities that exist within this sector at scale, informed by industry-leading insights and the premier global database capturing the global commercial real estate footprint."

The transaction is expected to be funded with existing cash on hand and close at the end of the third quarter, or early in the fourth quarter, of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Real Capital Analytics founder Robert White said: "MSCI is a natural home for Real Capital Analytics since our primary goal has always been to bridge the information gap between commercial real estate and other asset classes across the financial markets."

"The combination of the two firms creates a powerful team that will lead innovation and analytics in the real estate asset class well into the future."