NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

MSC Group hires three

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUL 2021   12:25PM

The Melbourne-based trustee company has made three senior appointments, including a new chief operating officer.

Hayden Williams has joined MSC in the role from Sandhurt Trustees where he was the head of corporate trustee. He joins after Susan Wolff left the role for a new dealer group.

At Sandhurst, Williams led three operating teams with over 140 mandates and $8 billion in funds under supervision.

MSC Group has also appointed two new co-leads for its fund administration business MSC Abacus.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

Sachin Tokhi previously worked at Link Market Services for seven years and at Computershare for eight years. He is a fund administration specialist and was also previously involved in the initial start-up phase of Registry Direct.

Daniel Iwaloye has worked for Alter Domus, IFM, Lombard Odier Trust, Deloittes and Rothschild Trust (Bermuda). Iwaloye will lead the fund accounting arm of MSC Abacus.

"These new hires follow a breakout year in which we have won new roles across 80 individual funds and increased funds under appointment by an additional $2.5 billion. We are so pleased to be attracting management staff of this calibre as we look to continue our growth in Australia," MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said.

Read more: MSC Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New Islamic advice group launches, hires from MSC
ASIC policy on debenture trustees inconsistent: MSC
Trustee firm launches admin platform
South Australia appoints VC trustee
Trustee firm adds executive

Editor's Choice

Boutique appoints chief executive

KANIKA SOOD
H.R.L. Morrison & Co has appointed a new chief executive as the incumbent prepares to step down after 13 years.

Modern slavery obligations fall by the wayside: ACSI

KARREN VERGARA
Despite pledging to do more to help vulnerable workers, Australia's top 200 public companies are falling short on their modern slavery obligations.

ASIC prepares licensees for reference checks

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC released more information on what financial advisers can expect from the new reference checking laws, which take effect on October 1.

Sydney world's strongest luxury real estate market

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from Knight Frank has revealed that Sydney is the hottest market in the world for luxury real estate this year.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.