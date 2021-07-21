MSC Group hires three

The Melbourne-based trustee company has made three senior appointments, including a new chief operating officer.

Hayden Williams has joined MSC in the role from Sandhurt Trustees where he was the head of corporate trustee. He joins after Susan Wolff left the role for a new dealer group.

At Sandhurst, Williams led three operating teams with over 140 mandates and $8 billion in funds under supervision.

MSC Group has also appointed two new co-leads for its fund administration business MSC Abacus.

Sachin Tokhi previously worked at Link Market Services for seven years and at Computershare for eight years. He is a fund administration specialist and was also previously involved in the initial start-up phase of Registry Direct.

Daniel Iwaloye has worked for Alter Domus, IFM, Lombard Odier Trust, Deloittes and Rothschild Trust (Bermuda). Iwaloye will lead the fund accounting arm of MSC Abacus.

"These new hires follow a breakout year in which we have won new roles across 80 individual funds and increased funds under appointment by an additional $2.5 billion. We are so pleased to be attracting management staff of this calibre as we look to continue our growth in Australia," MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said.