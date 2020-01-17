NEWS
Most traded stocks, ETFs of 2019 revealed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 JAN 2020   11:36AM

Saxo Markets has shared the most traded stocks and ETFs amongst its Australian clients in 2019 - with Vanguard coming out on top.

When it came to the most traded ETFs by Saxo clients, Vanguard's Australian Shares Index ETF proved the most popular amongst Saxo clients.

That was followed by the Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF and Vanguard FTSE Emergind Markets Shares ETF.

In fourth place, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and rounding out the top five was the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.

Further demonstrating Vanguard's strength, all five of the most commonly held ETFs amongst clients were Vanguard offerings with the Vanguard Australian Fixed Interest Index ETF and Australian Shares High Yield ETF making the list alongside the other most popular Vanguard ETFs.

Saxo Australia chief executive Adam Smith said: "Even though 2019 was characterised by high geopolitical uncertainty around the US-China trade war and Brexit, this did not drag on the long-term performance of global markets. Many who exercised patience between tweets and headlines throughout the year were very well rewarded."

Afterpay was the most traded single stock by Saxo clients, followed by Fortescue Metals and BHP Group. ZipCo and Microsoft rounded out the top five.

However, while Australian securities were frequently traded by Saxo clients in 2019 the top holdings of Saxo clients in Australia were dominated by international tech stocks.

Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and Alibaba made up the top five.

Smith said US equity markets continue to present attractive opportunities to Australian investors despite strong interest in ASX listed stocks.

"What's happening with ETFs is a little different. There's a bit of cross-over between the most traded ETFs and the most popular long-term holdings because there's just a lot of buying in this space," he said.

"Australian investors have been bulking up their portfolios with broad-based ETFs, a trend that is likely to continue for many years still."

