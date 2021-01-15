Morningstar introduces new platform

Morningstar has launched a new platform that helps advisers, traders and market analysts stay on top of market movements.

Morningstar Market Monitoring provides real-time data, market insights and newsfeeds.

The platform has 40 configurable web components to help wealth managers follow market changes on stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, closed-ended funds, foreign-exchange markets, options, preferred stocks, indexes, commodities and fixed income.

Users have access to news feeds from Dow Jones Newswires, including select content from The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch.

Morningstar head of retail investing products and solutions Scott Burns said the platform empowers advisers to have real-time information and research at their disposal.

"Financial advisory firms are seeing an increasing need to be able to evaluate moments in time such as mergers and acquisitions, stock splits, security trades, and governmental and regulatory updates alongside research and valuation data to tell the whole story," he said.

Dow Jones general manager of global partnerships William Ashworth commented: "We're thrilled to be working with Morningstar to make our trusted, licensed content available within the Market Monitoring platform — helping financial advisors and wealth managers make sense of market uncertainty, advise their clients, and strengthen relationships in real-time."

Market Monitoring is available via Morningstar Advisor Workstation and elements of the platform will be made available to Morningstar Direct users during the next year.