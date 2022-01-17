More work needed to end financial abuse

As the federal government released its draft plan to end violence against women and children, the superannuation industry is calling for action on financial abuse and control.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said while the government's plan is commendable it should also consider the superannuation balances of women, who often lose out financially in violent relationships.

"This plan is an important step towards addressing the crippling effects of violence against women on their financial security," Scheerlinck said.

"The impact of coercive control in a violent relationship was starkly demonstrated in 2020 in the early release of superannuation scheme, with many women being coerced into accessing their super or having it fraudulently accessed by their domestic partner."

Pillar One of the new plan to end domestic violence refers to addressing systems 'that create barriers to financial independence for women'.

"The way superannuation works is one such system because it assumes people work full time throughout the entire careers, taking no breaks as well as assuming they are homeowners," Scheerlinck said.

"In reality, women experiencing family violence are often prevented from working and therefore do not receive any super, so the impact of this on their retirement must be addressed in the new plan.

"We're also looking forward to funding announcements in the federal budget that substantially support the principles and initiatives outlined in the plan."

Women currently retire with 40% less super, on average, than men. Scheerlinck said financial abuse and control in relationships is worsening this inequality, creating a situation where many women will retire in poverty.