NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

More work needed to end financial abuse

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 17 JAN 2022   12:21PM

As the federal government released its draft plan to end violence against women and children, the superannuation industry is calling for action on financial abuse and control.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said while the government's plan is commendable it should also consider the superannuation balances of women, who often lose out financially in violent relationships.

"This plan is an important step towards addressing the crippling effects of violence against women on their financial security," Scheerlinck said.

"The impact of coercive control in a violent relationship was starkly demonstrated in 2020 in the early release of superannuation scheme, with many women being coerced into accessing their super or having it fraudulently accessed by their domestic partner."

Pillar One of the new plan to end domestic violence refers to addressing systems 'that create barriers to financial independence for women'.

"The way superannuation works is one such system because it assumes people work full time throughout the entire careers, taking no breaks as well as assuming they are homeowners," Scheerlinck said.

"In reality, women experiencing family violence are often prevented from working and therefore do not receive any super, so the impact of this on their retirement must be addressed in the new plan.

"We're also looking forward to funding announcements in the federal budget that substantially support the principles and initiatives outlined in the plan."

Women currently retire with 40% less super, on average, than men. Scheerlinck said financial abuse and control in relationships is worsening this inequality, creating a situation where many women will retire in poverty.

Read more: Eva ScheerlinckAustralian Institute of Superannuation Trustees
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Proxy advice reforms force transparency, AFS licensing
Industry responds to heatmap findings
APRA to disclose MySuper product YFYS test values
Former Women in Super chief joins AIST
Industry slams Future Fund disclosure exemption
Reynolds joins Frontier board
Super funds to front committee hearing
Family law super reform passes
YFYS spurs half to change asset mix
New investment model for affordable housing proposed

Editor's Choice

New head of retail funds management at Cromwell

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASX-listed real estate fund manager Cromwell Property Group has appointed an industry veteran to the head of retail funds management position.

Credit Suisse chair resigns

KARREN VERGARA
Credit Suisse's chair has resigned less than a year into the role amid reports he breached several COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Federal Court imposes $4m penalty on industry fund

CHLOE WALKER
The Federal Court has imposed combined penalties of $4 million on Statewide Super for providing members with misleading information regarding their insurance and failing to report the issue to ASIC in the time required.

Barclays appoints managing directors

CHLOE WALKER
Barclays has appointed two new managing directors of investment banking in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.