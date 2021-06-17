More super tax concessions on table

The Treasury Laws Amendment (More Flexible Superannuation) Bill was debated in the Senate today, with an amendment suggested by Senator Pauline Hanson.

Hanson and her One Nation colleagues circulated an amendment that would see people over the age of 67 able to contribute to their superannuation without paying tax.

Minister for Superannuation Jane Hume supported Hanson in the Senate, giving her a chance to move her suggested amendment forward.

But Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watts argued that Hanson's suggested amendment would only benefit those already earning high incomes and able to contribute extra to super even after retirement age.

He suggested that it was suspicious that Hanson had recently turned 67 herself.

"The amendment Senator Hanson circulated yesterday had one objective - to give a generous tax concession to high income earners, in other words a pay rise, 67-years of age or older," Watts said.

"She circulated this amendment after she turned 67... Senator Hanson, unlike other people in this chamber, happens to tick each box as a high-income earner and age 67.

"What sort of political representative sets out thinking about what they want to achieve in Canberra and their top priority is to give themselves a pay rise?"

Watts suggested Hanson would have at least a $30,000 "pay rise" under the tax concession if her suggested amendment was to be passed into law.

Meanwhile, another controversial piece of super legislation is to be debated this week - the Your Future, Your Super reforms.

Industry Super Australia (ISA) today reiterated its concerns that the new laws could trap Australians in poor performing super products through its stapling measures.

According to ISA, the new legislation could cost Australian workers $230,000 in retirement savings by stapling them to a product with poorer performance.

"Senators that vote to shackle workers to the worst performing funds will punch a huge hole in the savings of many Australians," ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"Senators know full well that most people don't spend a lot of time thinking about super and deserve to be protected from ending up chained to a dud fund.

"The Senate can boost members savings and stop them ending up with too many super accounts by simply mandating workers can only be stapled to the best performing funds."