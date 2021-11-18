More mergers, minimal awareness: KPMG

While there was more merger activity in the 12 months to October than any previous year, about 80% of members in merged superannuation funds weren't even aware their fund had merged.

According to KPMG's Superannuation Transformation & Consolidation Report 2021, there were 15 mergers or alliances announced to market in the year to October. Analysis of the 45 mergers that have taken place over the last 10 years shows industry super funds are most commonly involved in these deals, both as a transferring and successor fund.

But as the pace of consolidation in the industry has increased, the average size of the funds being swallowed up has plummeted. With last year dominated by mega mergers, such as that of First State Super and VicSuper to create Aware Super, the average transferring fund came in at $38 billion.

This year, the average transferring fund has just $4 billion in funds under management and the fund they merged with typically had around $76 billion. Each merger involved an average of 800,000 members moving into a new super fund.

"We expect this year's trend of smaller funds consolidating into larger funds to continue. Currently, many funds are faced with the challenges arising from a lack of scale - and they are proactively investigating possible merger options in order to improve outcomes for their members," KPMG superannuation partner David Bardsley said.

"APRA is concerned about proposed transactions where the resulting successor fund would have less than $30 billion funds under management (FUM) and this regulatory focus is another driver towards smaller funds being consolidated into large funds instead."

However, the report acknowledges the fact that the size of the funds involved in mergers has increased over time is likely contrary to expectations, with smaller funds proving less likely to merge so far.

Still, KPMG expects there to be fewer mega fund merger announcements, as boards and management realise the significant transition planning and integration activity required to complete a merger transaction.

"So-called "bus stop" transactions are deemed less likely to deliver sustainable medium- and long-term benefits and mega funds look to deliver on the promise of past consolidation transactions," he said.

Talking with 500 super fund members, half of which are in a merged fund, KPMG found that 80% of those in merged funds did not know their fund had merged. Of the remaining members that were aware, 50% reported at least monthly contact from their fund, while only 21% of those who were unaware of the merger said the same.

The survey found that most of the engaged members who took part were positive about possible future fund consolidation, while others were more likely to be neutral.

Asked what changes they experienced due to the merger, engaged members cited things such as lower fees, greater availability of information online and "a marked improvement in value".

"Those surveyed also reported a modest but positive improvement in their satisfaction with investment returns and products offerings following the completion of a merger," Bardsley said.

"There is a strong and proven link between regular, effective engagement with members and transaction awareness. Funds need to continue to build engagement across the entirety of their membership to build awareness of transactions and the potential impacts to their members."