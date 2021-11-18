NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

More mergers, minimal awareness: KPMG

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 NOV 2021   12:00PM

While there was more merger activity in the 12 months to October than any previous year, about 80% of members in merged superannuation funds weren't even aware their fund had merged.

According to KPMG's Superannuation Transformation & Consolidation Report 2021, there were 15 mergers or alliances announced to market in the year to October. Analysis of the 45 mergers that have taken place over the last 10 years shows industry super funds are most commonly involved in these deals, both as a transferring and successor fund.

But as the pace of consolidation in the industry has increased, the average size of the funds being swallowed up has plummeted. With last year dominated by mega mergers, such as that of First State Super and VicSuper to create Aware Super, the average transferring fund came in at $38 billion.

This year, the average transferring fund has just $4 billion in funds under management and the fund they merged with typically had around $76 billion. Each merger involved an average of 800,000 members moving into a new super fund.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"We expect this year's trend of smaller funds consolidating into larger funds to continue. Currently, many funds are faced with the challenges arising from a lack of scale - and they are proactively investigating possible merger options in order to improve outcomes for their members," KPMG superannuation partner David Bardsley said.

"APRA is concerned about proposed transactions where the resulting successor fund would have less than $30 billion funds under management (FUM) and this regulatory focus is another driver towards smaller funds being consolidated into large funds instead."

However, the report acknowledges the fact that the size of the funds involved in mergers has increased over time is likely contrary to expectations, with smaller funds proving less likely to merge so far.

Still, KPMG expects there to be fewer mega fund merger announcements, as boards and management realise the significant transition planning and integration activity required to complete a merger transaction.

"So-called "bus stop" transactions are deemed less likely to deliver sustainable medium- and long-term benefits and mega funds look to deliver on the promise of past consolidation transactions," he said.

Talking with 500 super fund members, half of which are in a merged fund, KPMG found that 80% of those in merged funds did not know their fund had merged. Of the remaining members that were aware, 50% reported at least monthly contact from their fund, while only 21% of those who were unaware of the merger said the same.

The survey found that most of the engaged members who took part were positive about possible future fund consolidation, while others were more likely to be neutral.

Asked what changes they experienced due to the merger, engaged members cited things such as lower fees, greater availability of information online and "a marked improvement in value".

"Those surveyed also reported a modest but positive improvement in their satisfaction with investment returns and products offerings following the completion of a merger," Bardsley said.

"There is a strong and proven link between regular, effective engagement with members and transaction awareness. Funds need to continue to build engagement across the entirety of their membership to build awareness of transactions and the potential impacts to their members."

Read more: KPMGDavid BardsleyAware SuperFirst State SuperVicSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aware Super progresses net zero efforts
Test-induced movement marginal: Data
Super fund documents unreadable: Study
Aware Super makes investment team changes
Super funds extend poor disclosure to ESG holdings
OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list
Aware Super invests in hotel site
Industry fund appoints chief investment officer
Aware Super builds out affordable housing
Super funds to front committee hearing

Editor's Choice

ASIC launches remediation review

KARREN VERGARA
A new ASIC review will force licensees to improve identifying remediation issues and rectify and compensate consumers sooner.

Boutique recruits portfolio manager

KARREN VERGARA
A $5 billon fixed income boutique hired a senior portfolio manager from the Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Australians look to gift crypto assets

KARREN VERGARA
More Australians can expect a crypto-centric gift in their Christmas stockings this year, a new survey shows, which examines the growing appetite for crypto assets.

BetaShares hires from Suncorp

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ETF provider BetaShares has hired a director of responsible investments from Suncorp.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.