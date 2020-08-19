Moelis adds to board

Moelis Australia has announced the appointment of two non-executive directors to its board, effective immediately.

Alexandra Goodfellow and Kate Pilcher Ciafone have joined the previously all-male board, as Moelis chief financial officer Joseph Simon steps down.

Goodfellow joins the board as an independent non-executive director, and will also chair its remuneration and nomination committee, while Pilcher Ciafone will replace Simon as a non-executive director.

Moelis Australia chair Jeffrey Browne said he was delighted to welcome Pilcher Ciafone and Goodfellow to the asset manager's board.

"These two appointments add valuable skills, diversity and independence to our board," he said.

"Alexandra's leadership and expertise in people, culture and governance will be significantly additive to this business in which people are our most valuable asset.

"Kate brings global, sector and operating experience to our board and we look forward to Kate's contribution in continuing to strengthen and optimise our global corporate advisory strategic alliance with Moelis & Company."

Browne also thanked Simon for his contribution to the Moelis & Company's board over the last four years since it had been listed.

Simon has worked with Moelis since July 2010 as its chief financial officer (and remains in the role), having worked previously with Financial Security Assurance, IntraLinks, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Morgan Stanley.

Goodfellow is currently the vice chair of Korn Ferry Australasia, and also serves on the advisory board of the Westmead Children's Hospital Grace Ward and is a non-executive director of the Sydney Swans.

Previously, she was a partner at executive talent consulting firm Heidrick & Struggles. In her role at Korn Ferry, Goodfellow works with clients at a board, chief executive and c-suite level assisting with search and succession assignments.

Moelis said Goodfellow has 30 years' experience in executive search and consulting, spanning Asia, Europe and Australia (as well as executing key mandates in other major global regions).

Pilcher Ciafone joined Moelis & Company as a founding member in 2007, and is currently its chief operating officer of investment banking.

Prior to joining the asset manager, she worked with UBS as an associate director.