MLC Wealth risk lead departs

A chief risk officer at MLC Wealth has departed the business, with an acting chief appointed for the interim.

Julia Pryor finished in her role as acting chief risk officer for the retirement and investment solutions and platforms division at MLC Wealth last week.

A spokesperson for MLC Wealth said Peter Sutherland will take on the role of acting chief risk officer for the retirement and investment solutions and platforms division.

Sutherland has been chief risk officer (advice) at MLC Wealth for eight months.

Pryor said on LinkedIn: "Right now, I want to bid farewell to my colleagues of the past 4.5 years at MLC. Thank you. It has been an amazing time during which I have forged strong relationships, learned much and grown exponentially as a risk professional."

She had been at National Australia Bank for almost five years, starting as head of risk and transformation in 2016.

Prior to that, Pryor was general counsel and company secretary for Vision Super.

IOOF purchased MLC Wealth in August for $1.4 billion.