Executive Appointments
MLC Wealth hires risk chief from QIC
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 10 AUG 2020   12:40PM

MLC Wealth has hired QIC's long-standing chief risk officer in a similar role.

David Clarke will join MLC Wealth in October as chief risk officer. Clarke joined QIC in 2007 and has led the risk function for the past seven years.

Prior to this, he worked at Macquarie Bank's Financial Services Group for four years. He has also worked with Linklaters in London and Tokyo, and with Clayton Utz in Sydney.

"While risk management is everyone's business at MLC, we need strong and experienced leadership to ensure our enterprise risk management framework and culture is robust, fit for purpose, and enables us to meet the expectations held by all stakeholders including clients, regulators and our people," MLC Wealth chief executive Geoff Lloyd said.

"This requires modern leadership and contemporary risk management. David has a reputation for developing great teams and industry leading approaches to how risks are managed, encompassing all aspects of operational, strategic, emerging and external risk factors.

"We're very much looking forward to David's leadership contribution."

MLC Wealth last year appointed insurer QBE's chief risk officer Mark Baxter to its chief risk role. A spokesperson for the company said Baxter has left the company.

