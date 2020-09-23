MLC Life restructures, appoints lead

MLC Life Insurance is combining its group and retail life insurance divisions to better meet client needs, saying the current level of service is not acceptable. The group has also appointed a new executive team to lead the initiative.

The life insurer is creating a new life insurance division, bringing together its retail and group capabilities into one business unit. Sean McCormack has been appointed as chief life insurance officer, leading the division.

MLC Life said the restructure will help deliver superior experiences for customers, financial advisers and superannuation funds, with McCormack saying: "Frankly speaking, I recognise that the current service experience we are delivering is not acceptable to our retail partners and customers as we are transitioning to new, legacy-free technology platforms."

"These changes are a response to those challenges and I am confident that, once overcome, we will provide a superior service experience over time."

The changes also see the creation of a number of new roles, including Sean Williamson as chief group insurance officer.

There has also been six general manager appointments to the team. Former head of policy administration systems Fiona Guscott has been named general manager, underwriting and operations, while executive lead, ethics and emerging risk Angela McLaughlin is now general manager product, pricing and proposition (retail) and Craig Harrison holds the same role but for group insurance.

Russell Hannah takes on the role of general manager, retail distribution partnerships, general manager, sales bancassurance, digital and direct Michael Oliver has been appointed to oversee strategic partnerships, and Tim Roso is now general manager, partner and customer channel experience. He was previously general manager, digital, innovation and ventures.

Meanwhile, McCormack will be responsible for the company's group and retail distribution channels, underwriting, operations, pricing, product, brand and marketing units.

He will also be responsible for finalising the company's technology transition program, including a new policy administration system as well as new adviser and customer digital portals, MLC Life said.

McCormack said he will be spearheading the changes to the business to ensure better service and sustainability.

"The rate of change over the last few years has been intense and challenging for all industry participants who believe in the importance of life insurance. We refuse to stand still," McCormack said.

"Our belief is that by making these decisions now, such as changing our structure, investing in product innovation and technology, we can be confident in our ability to support the needs of our partners and customers in the future."