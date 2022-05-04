MLC Life Insurance joins forces with Insignia Financial

The new claims experience will provide members with greater choice in how they lodge and track their claim. It will also enable submissions to be assessed sooner.

From today, MLC MasterKey and Plum Super members insured by MLC Life Insurance will be able to lodge their claim digitally through LifeView. LifeView is MLC Life Insurance's integrated online platform that's removed the need for paper forms and documents.

Insignia Financial general manager of master trust and insurance products Sam Wall said the digital experience is a leap forward for how members can make a claim.

"We know that when members get in contact with us to make a claim, they will likely be going through a very stressful time in their life. That's why we want our claims process to be simple, transparent and enable members to easily access the level of support right for them," he said.

"Through our new digital claims experience that we have co-developed with MLC Life Insurance, we are giving members greater control and visibility over their claim. Easier claim lodgement means it will be in front of an assessor to review sooner."

MLC MasterKey and Plum Super members can lodge a claim via LifeView using their smartphone, tablet, or computer. On LifeView, members will be guided through the process of uploading supporting documents such as doctor's reports.

Once complete, an assessor from MLC Life Insurance will call the member to finalise the claim, and members can continue to track the progress via LifeView.

MLC Life Insurance chief claims officer Andrew Beevors said the new service highlighted how the company was making inroads to make it easier to lodge a claim.

The company had redesigned the claims service to provide greater options and flexibility to help meet members' needs - whatever they are, Beevors announced.

"The new digital claims experience is integrated with our claims management and policy administration system, which means we can provide real-time updates to members and the fund themselves. This ensures absolute transparency between all stakeholders involved in the claim," he said.