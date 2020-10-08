NEWS
Executive Appointments
MLC Life hires wealth and partnerships lead
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 8 OCT 2020   11:58AM

MLC Life announced more changes to its group insurance team, hiring a former general manager of distribution from Integrity Life.

Suzie Brown is the new general manager of MLC wealth and corporate partnerships. Brown will manage the partnership with MLC Wealth and build out corporate distribution capabilities.

She joined from Integrity Life where she was general manager of distribution for over two years, and prior to that worked at TAL and TOWER Australia.

MLC Life made structural changes to its group and life insurance divisions recently, merging the groups to one business unit.

Among the internal changes, Emily Wu was promoted to general manager of fund partnerships in May after a stint as head of new fund partnerships. Wu is responsible for acquiring new fund partners and managing relationships with existing partners. She previously held product and legal roles at AIA Australia and CommInsure.

There other general manager appointments were: Fiona Guscott was named general manager of underwriting and operations, Angela McLaughlin is now general manager of product, pricing and proposition (retail), while Craig Harrison holds the same role but for group insurance.

Chief group insurance officer Sean Williamson said the goal is to play a larger role in the group insurance market and challenge the more established group insurers.

"Insurance inside superannuation is experiencing significant change in light of COVID-19, and we need to ensure we're providing the right support and expertise to superfunds as they navigate their way through this period," he said.

Read more: MLC LifeIntegrity LifeAIA AustraliaAngela McLaughlinCommInsureCraig HarrisonEmily WuFiona GuscottLife insuranceSean WilliamsonSuzie BrownTALTOWER Australia
