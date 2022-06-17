Newspaper icon
MLC Life chief executive to depart

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUN 2022   12:45PM

MLC Life will promote from within its leadership team to replace chief executive and managing director Rodney Cook, who will retire at the end of the year.

Cook has led the insurer for two years so far, having taken over the top job in June 2020 and guided it through COVID-19.

During that time, MLC Life said Cook deliberately strengthened the leadership team to ensure a natural successor was in place. That successor will be current chief finance officer Kent Griffin.

Griffin will take over in October, with Cook assisting with the transition. He joined in 2020 from TAL where he was chief financial officer for seven years. He has also held roles with EY and AXA Asia Life.

"I am pleased the board has chosen Kent to take over from Rodney as our new chief executive. He is an outstanding leader and brings a wealth of commercial and strategic experience to the role," chair Peter Grey said.

"Since he joined us in early 2020, Kent has helped to strengthen our business and has overseen our return to profitability. He is a strong leader with a clear vision for the future of MLC Life Insurance as we face the challenges of a fast-changing life insurance sector and ever evolving customer needs."

He also thanked Cook for his service.

"During his tenure, Rodney commenced an important change to our culture and mindset to one that is relentlessly focussed on the needs of our customers. We are confident this good work will continue after his departure," Grey said.

Commenting on his appointment, Griffin said: "I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead MLC Life Insurance as we seek to achieve our ambition of becoming Australia's leading and most trusted life insurer."

"With the continued backing of our shareholders Nippon Life and NAB, I am confident in the bright future for our company and its customers, partners and people."

