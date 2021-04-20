MLC GM joins dealer group

The former general manager of MLC Financial Planning and the MLC advice network has jumped to a dealer group aligned with a real estate agent.

Wealth Market, which is associated with Ray White and Loan Market, has appointed Jasia Fabig as national practice manager.

Fabig spent over eight years at MLC. Prior to that, she was head of advice distribution and strategy for St George Financial Planning at BT.

Wealth Market chief executive Matt Lawler and chair Greg Miller also held executive positions at MLC in the past.

"We are excited to have someone of Jasia's talent, experience and reputation join the team," Lawler said.

"We have worked hard over the last few years to build a licensee offer that supports advisers in what we view as a new era of advice. Jasia's appointment represents a step up in our efforts to take our offer to the market."

He added that Wealth Market is focused on helping advisers to grow their businesses while keeping them safe and saving them time.

Fabig's appointment, he said, coincides with what Lawler considers to be an inflexion point in the industry.

"Advisers are considering their options following an unprecedented few years of disruption and change. Wealth Market is an attractive alternative to large, vertically integrated models and those considering self-licensing," he said.

"Our aim is to strike the balance between being big enough to maximise the value we can deliver to our advisory firms and their customers, while maintaining the family-owned culture and community Wealth Market is recognised for."