NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
MLC general manager departs
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 29 JUN 2020   12:46PM

The general manager of advice partnerships at MLC has departed.

MLC has confirmed Michael Downey left his role with the business last week.

Taking to LinkedIn, Downey said he is confident the MLC advice business is set up for success in the years ahead.

"I'd like to think our teams have always advocated for advice, our advice licensees and for supporting our advisers and their teams who provide quality advice to their clients," Downey said on LinkedIn.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

"I have said publicly many times, that advisers play an extremely important role in creating and protecting the wealth of many thousands of Australians and I do believe our industry will prosper in the years ahead and we will be viewed as a true profession and one we can continue to be proud to work in."

Downey's move comes after MLC revealed its new advice brand, TenFifty Financial Group, last month. TenFifty is home to all advisers previously aligned to Garvan, Apogee and Meritum.

Meanwhile, all employed advisers now sit under the MLC Advice brand.

Read more: MLC AdviceMichael DowneyTenFifty Financial GroupApogeeAustraliansGarvanMeritum
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Investment scams pry $126m from Aussie hands
MLC launches new advice business
Financial stress increases despite relaxed conditions
Australia approaches fiscal cliff: UBS
Top adviser queries revealed
Has COVID-19 solved the advice problem?
The great fall of China
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
MLC waives licensee fees, delays dealer group transitions
Vanguard launches simplified investment platform
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gtfZ6o6i