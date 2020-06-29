MLC general manager departs

The general manager of advice partnerships at MLC has departed.

MLC has confirmed Michael Downey left his role with the business last week.

Taking to LinkedIn, Downey said he is confident the MLC advice business is set up for success in the years ahead.

"I'd like to think our teams have always advocated for advice, our advice licensees and for supporting our advisers and their teams who provide quality advice to their clients," Downey said on LinkedIn.

"I have said publicly many times, that advisers play an extremely important role in creating and protecting the wealth of many thousands of Australians and I do believe our industry will prosper in the years ahead and we will be viewed as a true profession and one we can continue to be proud to work in."

Downey's move comes after MLC revealed its new advice brand, TenFifty Financial Group, last month. TenFifty is home to all advisers previously aligned to Garvan, Apogee and Meritum.

Meanwhile, all employed advisers now sit under the MLC Advice brand.