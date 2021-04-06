MLC enhances managed accounts leadership

MLC Asset Management has made two appointments to its managed accounts team, hiring from Xplore Wealth and Mercer.

Neil Gellett has been named head of managed accounts and joins from Xplore Wealth where he was head of product.

Prior to this, he was head of product at Perpetual for over four years and head of business design and development - retail & corporate super at BT.

Brent Bevan has also joined, taking on the role of head of investment consulting, managed accounts. He joins from Mercer where he was an asset consultant.

Bevan was previously executive manager, head of research for Commonwealth Bank's wealth business and was senior manager, advice & investment research. Prior to that he was a senior financial adviser at WMS Chartered Accountants.

MLC director of managed accounts Jason Komadina said he is pleased to welcome both Gellett and Bevan to the team.

"Both bring a wealth of industry experience which will further strengthen our managed accounts proposition and help us deliver the best of MLC to clients and advisers," he said.

"The growth of the team reflects the continued uptake of managed accounts among advisers, and increasing demand for access to MLC's professionally managed, portfolio construction services."

The appointments come after MLC appointed former Clime head of investments Anthony Golowenko as a portfolio manager in the multi-asset capital markets research team.