NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
MLC enhances managed accounts leadership
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 APR 2021   12:40PM

MLC Asset Management has made two appointments to its managed accounts team, hiring from Xplore Wealth and Mercer.

Neil Gellett has been named head of managed accounts and joins from Xplore Wealth where he was head of product.

Prior to this, he was head of product at Perpetual for over four years and head of business design and development - retail & corporate super at BT.

Brent Bevan has also joined, taking on the role of head of investment consulting, managed accounts. He joins from Mercer where he was an asset consultant.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Bevan was previously executive manager, head of research for Commonwealth Bank's wealth business and was senior manager, advice & investment research. Prior to that he was a senior financial adviser at WMS Chartered Accountants.

MLC director of managed accounts Jason Komadina said he is pleased to welcome both Gellett and Bevan to the team.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"Both bring a wealth of industry experience which will further strengthen our managed accounts proposition and help us deliver the best of MLC to clients and advisers," he said.

"The growth of the team reflects the continued uptake of managed accounts among advisers, and increasing demand for access to MLC's professionally managed, portfolio construction services."

The appointments come after MLC appointed former Clime head of investments Anthony Golowenko as a portfolio manager in the multi-asset capital markets research team.

Read more: MLC Asset ManagementBrent BevanNeil GellettJason Komadina
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
Former Clime investment chief nabs new role
Prime Value hires from MLC
MLC names head of retail distribution
Boutique hires from MLC Asset Management
MLC appoints new head of insto distribution
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Perpetual executive jumps to Xplore
MLC Asset Management appoints fixed income head
Editor's Choice
Sunsuper, QSuper members ask for better climate disclosures
KANIKA SOOD
About 200 members from Sunsuper and QSuper have written to the funds, asking them to disclose holdings in thermal coal, among other climate change risks.
MLC enhances managed accounts leadership
ANNABELLE DICKSON
MLC Asset Management has made two appointments to its managed accounts team, hiring from Xplore Wealth and Mercer.
Tax concessions failing women: Research
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The tax concession system is a contributing factor to gender inequality with most of the benefits flowing onto men, new research from the Australia Institute shows.
Blake Grossman joins BetaShares board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ETF manager BetaShares has added a new non-executive director to its board with previous experience at competitor BlackRock.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5VEXQIPJ