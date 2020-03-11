NEWS
MLC changes super fees, adds menu
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAR 2020   12:41PM

MLC is lowering the fees for its MasterKey Fundamentals product for accounts above $150,000, and introducing a new core menu.

From April 1, MasterKey Fundamentals will lower its fees for 58,000 clients and members. This is the new product which MLC last January said, will receive the members in legacy MasterKey super and pension products.

All MLC Index Plus options will do down to flat 29bps, in what MLC says will benefit 40,000 retail and wholesale clients.

Effective April 20, MLC will also offer a new core investment list on its Series 2 Wrap.

This menu will have MLC's Horizon, Index Plus and Inflation Plus portfolios. It will charge administration fee of $260 per annum.

In January last year, MLC lowered administration fees on its wrapplatforms.

"Our decision to reprice in January last year was the result of intent listening to our clients and their advisers who told us they wanted more cost-effective solutions for managing their investments. Today's announcement shows we are once again taking action to ensure we're meeting their evolving needs," MLC group executive, platforms, Darren Stevens said.

During the Royal Commission, it was revealed that MLC's Master had charged $67 million in general advice fees to MLC's MasterKey Personal Super products, despite the fact not all members were told clearly they could opt out of the service. At the time, they already faced court action from ASIC for over $100 million in illegitimate fees.

The MLC MasterKey Business Super and Personal Super are facing a class action from Maurice Blackburn on behalf of 330,000 customers.

The class action alleges MasterKey Business Super and Personal Super default members were left idling in products with higher fees and paying commissions to financial advisers that would have been banned if they were in a MySuper product, Financial Standard reported in January.

