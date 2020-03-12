NEWS
Executive Appointments
MLC Asset Management appoints fixed income head
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAR 2020   12:26PM

NAB's MLC Asset Management has named a new head for its Antares fixed income business, with the outgoing head to stay with the business.

Mark Kiely will move into the role at end of this month.

Outgoing head of Antares fixed income Ken Hyman will stay with the business but will hand over his business and team leadership responsibilities to Kiely.

Kiely and Hyman are long-standing MLC investors, and together led the development of the Antares fixed income business over the last 27 years, MLC said.

Kiely started at MLC in 1993, as an analyst and currently has portfolio management responsibilities for funds including the Antares Income Fund. Hyman has spent 47 years in the industry, of which 29 have been with Antares' fixed income team.

MLC Asset Management chief investment officer John Armitage said the changes are a part of the team's succession plan.

"This leadership transition is the culmination of a steady, decade-long succession plan which saw Mark assume the role of lead portfolio manager for all large external client investment portfolios back in 2006," Armitage said.

"Ken's transition creates opportunities for the next generation of Antares fixed income team members to assume greater investment and client responsibilities. Mark will continue to be supported by the Antares fixed income team, all with deep industry experience and who have worked together, on average, for more than a decade."

Armitage pointed to Kiely's investment skills, people leadership capabilities and commercial acumen in regard to his appointment.

"We're dedicated to advancing the capabilities of Antares fixed income through ongoing investment in new and current talent and by enabling a smooth transition between Ken and Mark.

"We thank Ken for his outstanding contribution to the business, and congratulate Mark on his appointment."

NAB is currently looking to offload MLC Wealth under the leadership of Geoff Lloyd but last month said its exit may be delayed beyond this financial year due to a challenging business environment.

MLC Wealth includes the bank's superannuation, platform, asset management and advice businesses. The bank made several changes to the wealth business's leadership last year. It also rebranded its asset management business to MLC Asset Management in October last year.

