Executive Appointments

MLC appoints co-head of private equity

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021   12:39PM

MLC Asset Management has appointed a new co-head of private equity, to work alongside New York based Marek Herchel.

Kristian Zimmermann was most recently a senior director and head of investment review team at Temasek in Singapore.

Prior to this, he held senior roles at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Macquarie, Deutsche and Merrill Lynch.

He commences in his new role mid-June.

Herchel will continue to drive the investment agenda globally, while Zimmermann will focus on growing the Australian business, MLC Asset Management said.

"Kristian's impressive, wide-ranging international expertise together with his experience in leading a team that looked at a wide range of unlisted assets such as private equity, direct property and infrastructure, as well as listed equity and fund investments means he is a great fit for this role," said MLC chief investment officer Jonathan Armitage.

"With Kristian onboard and working alongside Marek Herchel we look forward to seeing continued growth of the MLC PE business."

The appointment follows Rachael Lockyer joining earlier this year as a portfolio manager. She has previously worked at L Catterton and Ironbridge Capital.

MLC Private Equity manages $5 billion in funds under management.

Its first co-investment fund, launched in November 2013 has delivered an IRR net of fees of 20.9% since inception, above its target of 15%.

