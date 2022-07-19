Mirvac to become trustee of AWOF

Newspaper icon
BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 19 JUL 2022   12:44PM

AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund investors have voted to replace the trustee and manager of the fund with Mirvac Funds Management.

Despite AMP Capital and Dexus putting forward a combined proposal to retain management of AMP's Capital Wholesale Fund, a requisite majority of the investors approved a resolution to replace the current trustee with Mirvac.

AMP said its "compelling proposal" to retain management of the fund included enhancements to governance and significant alignment capital. Nevertheless, the wealth management company announced that it would respect the decision of the fund's investors and will comply with its legal obligations in the transfer of management rights.

Mirvac said it expects to become the trustee of AMP's Capital Wholesale Office Fund in mid-October 2022. From the effective date, Mirvac will be the investment manager and property manager of the $7.7 billion fund.

Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Subject to the proposal and approval of constitutional amendments at a forthcoming meeting of the fund's unitholders, Mirvac will offer $500 million of liquidity to the AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund.

As a result of the transaction, Mirvac's third-party capital under management will grow by 76%, increasing to $18.1 billion.

Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Mirvac's chief executive and managing director Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz is pleased to have been entrusted by unitholders with the management of a leading Australian unlisted office fund.

Lloyd-Hurwitz said: "The addition of the $7.7 billion fund is an acceleration of Mirvac's long-stated strategy to grow our third-party funds under management with aligned capital partners and further enhances our position as a top tier manager of prime office assets in Australia."

"We are pleased to offer AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund unitholders reduced fees, a standalone trustee with a majority independent board and access to Mirvac's market-leading, integrated asset creation and curation capabilities and platform including our $9.2billion office and mixed-use development pipeline."

Lloyd-Hurwitz continued: "The vote by AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund unitholders demonstrates their faith in Mirvac as a stable platform with a clear focus on governance and a long track record of delivering unitholder value."

She concluded that the fund's modern, high-quality portfolio, recently enhanced by the completion of Quay Quarter, is strongly aligned with Mirvac's investment strategy and existing portfolio.

Albeit, Mirvac seizing control of the office fund, AMP notes: "The decision to change manager and trustee does not affect the completion of the sale of the real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus, which is currently anticipated for the end of September."

Though, Dexus and AMP explained that the maximum earnout payable to AMP under the sale terms has been reduced to a maximum of approximately $75 million. This is a result of the fund's management rights not transitioning to Dexus.

Editor's Choice

ANZ, Suncorp deal cops industry backlash

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ANZ's proposed takeover of Suncorp's banking division has generated varying industry speculation.

Warakirri welcomes non-executive director

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Warakirri Asset Management has appointed former VFMC chief executive Warren Lee as a non-executive director.

Pearler raises $7.8m to continue growth

CHLOE WALKER
The one-year-old retail trading platform has successfully closed a seed funding round led by Portage Ventures, a global fintech investor.

New guidance to improve super funds' understanding of ESG risks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA has said it intends to issue draft guidance on how super funds can demonstrate clear understanding of ESG risks, manage those risks, and reflect ESG considerations in investment strategy.

