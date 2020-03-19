Mirae appoints wholesale distribution lead

Mirae Asset Management has hired from Russell Investments to appoint a lead for its wholesale distribution in Australia.

Tim Reimers has joined in the Sydney-based role and will work with financial advisers, as Mirae does a hard launch of its strategies to the wholesale channel.

Mirae has been in Australia for about five years and currently manages about $300 million for Australian institutional investors in two Asian equities (ex Japan) strategies that are managed by a Hong Kong-based team: the Asia Sector Leaders Equity Fund and Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund.

Reimers will report to Don Gunawan, who heads Mirae's Australian business development.

"We started [working on] the wholesale business about two years ago but this is the hard launch, in 2020," Gunawan told Financial Standard.

Gunawan joined Mirae about two years ago from Allan Gray and Orbis to lead wholesale distribution. He ended up taking over both institutional and wholesale distribution, when then institutional sales head Chris Wildman left for Robeco.

Apart from the two equities strategies, Mirae also owns 51% of ETF issuer BetaShares.

It also owns some Australian properties, like the Sydney Four Seasons hotel, as a part of its global property portfolio that is managed out of Korea.

In the last year, it started a private debt business in Australia managed out of Melbourne.

"We are looking to develop a multi-diversified business in Australia, similar to Mirae's international business," Gunawan said.

Reimers was a regional manager at Russell Investments and was responsible for creating strategic marketing and sales plans, and identifying new client partnerships.

He has previously worked as a business development manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a dealer/assistant portfolio manager at DDH Graham Funds Management.