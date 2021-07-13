NEWS
Executive Appointments

Mirae appoints local chief executive

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 JUL 2021   11:27AM

The $280 billion Korean asset manager has appointed the former chief executive of ETF Securities to lead its Australian office and a former Coolabah executive to head operations.

Kris Walesby has joined as chief executive for Australia and Oliver Reynolds has been appointed as chief operating officer.

Walesby joins from T.Rowe Price where he was an ETF consultant for six months. He previously spent five years at ETF Securities as chief executive.

Prior to this, he was based in London and was head of capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Invesco Powershares.

Walesby was also head of capital markets at ETF Securities and worked in capital markets business development at BlackRock.

"Combined with Kris's deep knowledge and understanding of investment management sector and his successful track record in growing businesses and developing people, we look forward to his contribution towards strengthening the Australian business," Mirae Asset Global Investments head of global business Young Kim said.

Walesby added: "My goal as chief executive is to position the firm as the market-leading asset manager in Australia providing innovative investments. We want to be regarded by clients, and broader communities, for consistently providing the best of breed investment solutions."

Reynolds joins from Coolabah Capital where he was chief financial officer for the last two and a half years.

He joined Coolabah from Challis Investment Partners where he was head of operations and was previously head of finance & operations at XTB.

Reynolds also spent time as a vice president at BlackRock.

Read more: ETF SecuritiesKris WalesbyCoolabah CapitalOliver ReynoldsMirae Asset Global InvestmentsT.Rowe PriceXTB
