Mining vital to low carbon solutions: Fidelity

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 AUG 2022   12:26PM

Despite its disruptive nature to the societies and ecosystems where it operates, a Fidelity report claims mining will play a central role in decarbonisation.

Fidelity said, although discourse about investors' role in helping fund clean technologies and infrastructure is aplenty, the social and environmental impacts associated with transitioning to a low carbon world are less scrutinised.

"The deployment of renewable energy technology and infrastructure, as well as the electrification of energy systems, involve complex supply chains and inputs, such as metals and minerals, that come with their own ESG footprint," Fidelity explained.

"The use of fossil fuels is embedded in our societies and economies and eliminating these resources will require radical changes in how we live, how we move around, and how we produce energy for homes and industries.

"These are highly complex and systemic challenges that will require political will and profound transformation in personal and corporate behaviour, as well as large outlays of capital expenditure in order to develop and scale up low-carbon technologies."

Further, explaining a problematic paradox, Fidelity noted that there are several proven technologies that can be accelerated and deployed to replace the energy being supplied by fossil fuels. However, these technologies that extract energy from renewable sources and their associated infrastructure like solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles, require large amounts of minerals and metals.

"In our analysis, decarbonisation will be impossible without the growth in production of a much wider range of commodities, including some distinctly old-fashioned and out-of-favour metals," the report surmised.

Moreover, one of the principal drivers of demand for minerals and metals is the decarbonisation of electricity supply and the build out of related renewables. For example, China currently derives 60% of its grid electricity from thermal coal and fulfilling its net zero ambitions by 2060 will require a huge transitionary effort involving the use of renewables nuclear and carbon capture, according to Fidelity.

In another case study, demonstrating how renewable energy projects require significant amounts of metals to help fulfill emissions targets, Fidelity cites copper.

The report said solar will likely use roughly five times the amount of copper currently required to generate the same amount of energy through thermal power. Similarly, offshore wind potentially requires approximately four times the amount of copper required to generate the same amount through fossil fuel resources.

Acknowledging that the mining industry is in the throes of navigating complex obstacles, the report continued, stating: "Paradoxically, the same awareness and concern for environmental and social issues from societies that has led us to climate action is also what we see as one of the key barriers to the expansion of clean technologies."

"This is because the minerals and metals that are core inputs to these technologies involve extraction and production processes that can be carbon intensive, as well as highly disruptive to the environment and the communities where mines are located."

Nevertheless, author of the report, Fidelity International director of sustainable investing Daniela Jaramillo believes that while there are many challenges, the mineral intensity of decarbonisation also presents an important thematic for investors.

"We believe that the need to provide commodities to enable the transition is the basis for a multi-decade increase in demand in commodities. We are in the very early stages of this thematic and we don't think it is yet strong enough to override normal business cycles," she said.

"Our role as active owners will be more important than ever, as we seek to increase supply of minerals and metals without losing sight of the core task of reducing the environmental and social footprint of the sector."

The complexity of mining decarbonisation can't be addressed at a company or portfolio level alone and requires a systems-level mindset that seeks outcomes in the real world, she added.

Read more: MiningFidelity InternationalChinaDaniela JaramilloESGDecarbonisatoinJames RichardsSam HeithersayJames AbelaJustin TeoMonique Rooney
