Milliman hires head of distribution

Milliman has appointed a new retail distribution lead who will ramp up the firm's managed accounts offering.

Durand Oliver will help expand Milliman's investment solutions offering for the retail market in the newly created role.

As head of retail distribution, Oliver will provide financial advisers with solutions that will ultimately help clients achieve their retirement goals.

Oliver previously worked at Xplore Wealth for over a year and HUB24 for five-and-a-half years in business development roles. Prior to that, he was at Netwealth, IRESS, John Hopkins Group and Aviva.

"Durand brings extensive local retail investment experience with him to Milliman and will play a pivotal role in the expansion of this area of the business," Milliman principal and head of investment solutions Asia Pacific Victor Huang said.

The appointment follows Milliman launching SmartShield, a managed accounts solution aiming to protect investors against volatility and capital losses.

"Prior to COVID-19, financial planners were already facing a raft of challenges in the wake of the Royal Commission, with regulatory requirements such as best interest duty drawing a focus on the fees and benefits of investment solutions for clients. Our SmartShield Managed Accounts have armed advisers with an investment solution for their clients at an important time," Huang said.

Oliver commented: "I'm delighted to be joining the Milliman team here in Australia in this important role and at such a critical time of growth for the business and the SmartShield Managed Account solutions. I believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of the many opportunities ahead of us and look forward to working closely, with the team."