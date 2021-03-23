NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Milliman hires head of distribution
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAR 2021   12:39PM

Milliman has appointed a new retail distribution lead who will ramp up the firm's managed accounts offering.

Durand Oliver will help expand Milliman's investment solutions offering for the retail market in the newly created role.

As head of retail distribution, Oliver will provide financial advisers with solutions that will ultimately help clients achieve their retirement goals.

Oliver previously worked at Xplore Wealth for over a year and HUB24 for five-and-a-half years in business development roles. Prior to that, he was at Netwealth, IRESS, John Hopkins Group and Aviva.

"Durand brings extensive local retail investment experience with him to Milliman and will play a pivotal role in the expansion of this area of the business," Milliman principal and head of investment solutions Asia Pacific Victor Huang said.

The appointment follows Milliman launching SmartShield, a managed accounts solution aiming to protect investors against volatility and capital losses.

"Prior to COVID-19, financial planners were already facing a raft of challenges in the wake of the Royal Commission, with regulatory requirements such as best interest duty drawing a focus on the fees and benefits of investment solutions for clients. Our SmartShield Managed Accounts have armed advisers with an investment solution for their clients at an important time," Huang said.

Oliver commented: "I'm delighted to be joining the Milliman team here in Australia in this important role and at such a critical time of growth for the business and the SmartShield Managed Account solutions. I believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of the many opportunities ahead of us and look forward to working closely, with the team."

Read more: MillimanSmartShield Managed AccountAvivaDurand OliverIRESSJohn Hopkins GroupNetwealthRoyal CommissionVictor HuangXplore Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Iress to deliver DDO solution
HUB24, Netwealth top platform rankings
HUB24 hits fund managers with higher fees
Managed accounts FUM inch to $100bn
Equity Trustees wins super trustee mandate
Government passes advice, super reforms
Bennelong hires for new role
Fund manager COO resigns, chair named
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
AMP Capital Ethical Leaders dropped by another super fund
Editor's Choice
Industry fund chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
An $11.5 billion superannuation fund's chief executive will exit to lead a fintech, which is in the process of merging with the former Sargon Capital, now Certane Group.
Brian Hartzer to release leadership book
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:27PM
Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer will release a professional development book on effective leadership in April.
ASIC praises super trustees
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
ASIC has released the findings of its review of how superannuation trustees supported members during COVID-19 with overall positive feedback.
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:10PM
A new survey has revealed the APAC region is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to setting clear goals to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something oyEebQp2