MetLife appoints former Premier

MetLife Australia has announced the appointment of head of external affairs and public policy, hiring from the Finance Sector Unit (FSU).

Nathan Rees is set to take on the new role at MetLife leaving his previous position at the FSU where he was the assistant national secretary for close to four years.

Rees brings over 25 years of experience in politics, including as former Labor leader and Premier of New South Wales (from 2008 to 2009).

He has also worked at both the Commonwealth and State (NSW) levels, as policy adviser and minister.

In his new role at MetLife Rees will be responsible for working with government and regulators to help MetLife, and its business partners, in reviewing proposed legislative change for the life insurance industry in Australia.

MetLife chief of staff and external affairs Wendy Tse said Rees brings a wealth of policy experience that will help MetLife further engage with key policy stakeholders.

"MetLife has a long history of actively engaging with government and policy makers to help build a life insurance industry that provides real value to customers and is sustainable," Tse said.

"We intend to keep doing this by building strong partnerships and providing valuable insights through our research and data."

The news comes as the insurance industry deals with the review into the progress of the Life Insurance Framework.