NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
MetLife appoints former Premier
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAR 2021   12:02PM

MetLife Australia has announced the appointment of head of external affairs and public policy, hiring from the Finance Sector Unit (FSU).

Nathan Rees is set to take on the new role at MetLife leaving his previous position at the FSU where he was the assistant national secretary for close to four years.

Rees brings over 25 years of experience in politics, including as former Labor leader and Premier of New South Wales (from 2008 to 2009).

He has also worked at both the Commonwealth and State (NSW) levels, as policy adviser and minister.

In his new role at MetLife Rees will be responsible for working with government and regulators to help MetLife, and its business partners, in reviewing proposed legislative change for the life insurance industry in Australia.

MetLife chief of staff and external affairs Wendy Tse said Rees brings a wealth of policy experience that will help MetLife further engage with key policy stakeholders.

"MetLife has a long history of actively engaging with government and policy makers to help build a life insurance industry that provides real value to customers and is sustainable," Tse said.

"We intend to keep doing this by building strong partnerships and providing valuable insights through our research and data."

The news comes as the insurance industry deals with the review into the progress of the Life Insurance Framework.

Read more: MetLifeFSUFinance Sector UnitNathan ReesPremier of New South WalesWendy TseLife Insurance Framework
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Women hit hardest by pandemic
ASIC takes Statewide Super to court
Risk inflows stay flat
Retail fund ups premiums
Underinsurance gap worsens: Research
Mental health over financial health: Research
Mike Baird to chair government fund
AMP extends life insurance APL
Life insurers recognised for innovation
Hostplus freezes premiums
Editor's Choice
Ironbark fund swaps managers
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
An Aussie broad-cap equities fund distributed by Ironbark is transitioning to a new fund manager, as the boutique managing it pivots away from broad-caps to small caps.
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
Lawyers for Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State in its ongoing case against ASIC have told the court the parties have no intention of admitting to any contraventions in relation to Essential Super and an alleged $22 million in conflicted remuneration.
Turnbull calls out Wilson, Bragg
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:51PM
Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has turned on his former colleagues, Tim Wilson and Andrew Bragg, saying their proposal to give people access to super to spend in the housing market is "just wrong".
Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
The corporate regulator has slightly softened its accusations against Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney - saying he wasn't consciously dishonest, just irresponsible.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something in2XQ0Pg