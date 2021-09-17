NEWS
Executive Appointments

Mercer superannuation executive resigns

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 17 SEP 2021   12:27PM

A long-serving Mercer superannuation executive has left the firm to focus on board directorships.

Jo-Anne Bloch was most recently a senior partner and head of superannuation services at Mercer, a role she held for less than a year.

In her early years at Mercer, she was a financial advice leader and went on to become a partner and lead for different units like the innovation hub, administration services, and industry and public sector superannuation.

She spent a total of 13 years at Mercer, joining the UK office's human resources team in 2004 for two years and then became the chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) between 2006 and 2010.

As change of pace, Bloch spoke to sister publication FS Super about her time at the FPA. 

As first reported by Industry Moves, Bloch will turn her career to full-time board positions.

Last month, Colonial First State announced that Bloch had joined the trustee boards of Colonial First State Investments and Avanteos Investments.

Anthony Schiavo has become Mercer's superannuation services leader in the interim.

Read more: MercerFPAAnthony SchiavoAvanteos InvestmentsColonial First State InvestmentsFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaFS SuperJo-Anne Bloch
VIEW COMMENTS

