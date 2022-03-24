Mercer promotes three to partner

Mercer has promoted three in the Pacific region to partner level.

Senior sustainable investment specialist Jillian Reid, head of market insights Chi Tran and head of Mercer Sentinel, Pacific Tricia Nguyen were all promoted to partner.

Mercer president, Pacific Region and chief executive, Australia David Bryant said the appointments demonstrate Mercer's confidence in its growth prospects in the region.

"Our clients' needs continue to change, and our new partners signify the increasingly strong demand in our key growth markets," Bryant said.

As we continue to bolster our capabilities in sustainable investing, workforce data and insights and investment operations, Jillian, Chi and Tricia add to the breadth and depth of our already impressive advisory team."

He added that the position of partner is important in Mercer's corporate culture.

"Our new partners also embody who we are as a firm and deliver on our purpose of making a difference in people's lives," he said.

"It's very pleasing to see their leadership efforts being rewarded, and I look forward to the positive impact they each will have on our clients, our colleagues, and our communities at large."