Mercer launches climate-transition tool

Mercer has launched an analytics tool that helps institutional investors assess which companies are committed to combating climate change and want to adapt to a net-zero economy.

Analytics for Climate Transition (ACT) assesses companies' commitment and ability to transition to a net-zero emission by 2050, as well as achieve a 45% emissions reduction by 2030.

The advice and analytics tool ranks portfolios from low-transition capacity (gray investments), low-carbon risk to climate solutions (green investments). This is done by assessing emissions intensity, transition capacity and green revenues in the portfolio.

With ACT, Mercer helps clients set portfolio-investment baselines, and establish targets and implementation plans when constructing portfolios.

Mercer global business leader for responsible investment Helga Birgden said many investors are not yet equipped to invest in a decarbonising economy, and some don't know where to start.

"Our analytics and advice will help investors transition their portfolios to take on the challenges of managing climate risk, in their endeavor to meet return objectives while staying on target for a net-zero outcome," Birgden said.

Central to the assessment process which draws from multiple data sources is the capacity to align to a 1.5C global warming target as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

"It's best to combine a top-down, total-portfolio view with forward-looking bottom up portfolio analytics such as sector and company exposures. This allows investors to identify next steps and where investments could be allocated in the future so they can engage with managers," she said.

ACT helps investors use this analysis "to identify not just the losers of today but the winners of tomorrow, enabling them to engage with their managers and capitalise on the transition ahead".