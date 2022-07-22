Mercer hires from MLC

Mercer hires from MLCBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 22 JUL 2022 12:25PM
Mercer has hired Brad Tallents to run client services and growth within its superannuation business.
In the new role, Tallents will service Mercer Super clients, developing and executing growth opportunities and bringing the best of Mercer to clients through the global capabilities within Marsh McLennan.
Tallents joins from MLC (now Insignia Financial) where he spent seven years, most recently as head of superannuation products, wealth products, and platforms.
His team was responsible for superannuation and investment products representing over $100 billion in assets under management.
Before that, he did a nine-year stint with KPMG in the wealth management business, taking an 11-month hiatus to work on the Super System Review, chaired by Jeremy Cooper.
He resigned from MLC (now Insignia Financial) last month
Commenting on the move to Mercer, Tallents said: "I've enjoyed the break but am really looking forward to meeting and working with our clients and teams."
In May, Mercer agreed to take on BT's superannuation business.
