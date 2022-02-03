Mercer creates local sales lead role

An investment management veteran has joined Mercer in a newly created sales role to support its growth agenda in Australia.

Former Capital Group managing director for Australia and New Zealand Paul Hennessy joins the firm as Australian sales leader.

He left Capital Group in mid-2021 after a 10-year tenure. The fund manager hired former T. Rowe Price country head of distribution Murray Brewer in the newly created role of head of Australia client group, which also took over Hennessy's previous position.

Hennessy also worked in leadership roles at Greenwich Associates, CIBC World Markets and Macquarie Group.

"The world continues to change around us, and clients are increasingly looking for ways to reposition themselves for growth. I'm impressed by Mercer's capabilities, both locally and globally, and look forward to bringing the best of what the firm has to offer to help Mercer's clients thrive," Hennessy commented.

Hennessy is responsible for driving Mercer's sales capabilities to deliver a holistic offering to clients.

Mercer sales and commercial acceleration leader for the Pacific Helen Murdoch said clients' needs are becoming more and more complex.

"Paul's leadership, coupled with his innovative approach to delivering strong client outcomes will enable us to achieve our growth aspirations as a business. I'm looking forward to working with Paul as we continue to enhance our proposition to the market," Murdoch said.