Mercer chief operating officer departs

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022   12:33PM

Mercer's chief operating officer Chris Stevens has left the asset consultant.

In a post, Stevens said: "After five years, I've made the difficult decision to leave Mercer and take a few months off to recharge the batteries before taking on the next opportunity."

Stevens was commercial operations leader for four years before moving into his chief operating officer position in February last year.

Prior to his Mercer appointment in 2017, Stevens was general manager of wealth management at Colonial First State for 12 years. He has also had tenures at Avanteos and Aviva Australia as chief operating officer of wealth management and general manager of operations respectively.

Following Stevens' resignation, Mercer's superannuation services leader Claire Ross will lead operations and technology.

Mercer told Financial Standard that Ross has had her remit extended to include the leadership of operations and technology for the Pacific region.

Mercer said this change was made to connect the superannuation services business, "more closely with our delivery teams."

Read more: MercerChris StevensClaire RossAvanteosAviva AustraliaColonial First State
