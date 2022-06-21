Mercer appoints sustainable investment leader

Rebecca Mather has been appointed to the role of sustainable investment leader, Pacific, following the departure of former executive Alexis Cheang.

Cheang's previous role as acting global business leader, sustainable investment has now been split into two, with Mercer still on the hunt for a client leader, sustainable investing, Pacific, who will be responsible for leading ESG and climate advice for clients.

A Mercer veteran, Mather first joined in 2001 and transitioned to the firm's sustainable investment business in 2007.

In addition to being responsible for the commercial objectives of the sustainable investment team, Mather will continue to advise a range of clients across super funds, endowments and foundations, insurers, and government bodies on all sustainable investing matters.

"Globally, acceptance and advancement of sustainable investment has accelerated in recent years, most notably in addressing climate change," Mather said.

"Investors are under increasing pressure from their stakeholders to ensure that environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities are effectively incorporated, while meeting fiduciary obligations and managing growing scrutiny from regulators as well as the public."

At the same time, the issues that investors must consider have also grown.

Where climate change was once front and centre, the stage is now shared with other ESG concerns such as biodiversity, modern slavery, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, just to name a few, Mather added.

Commenting on the appointment, Mercer's global head of investment research Jo Holden said the firm is committed to supporting top sustainable investing talent.

"For decades, Mercer has broken new ground in sustainable investment to ensure we solve for our clients' needs through innovation and deep global insights," Holden said.

"In Asia Pacific alone, last year we doubled the size of our SI team, and we'll continue to invest in top talent," Holden said.