Melbourne advice firm joins Count

Tailored Lifetime Solutions is the latest firm to join Count's national advice community, switching from AMP Financial Planning.

Tailored Lifetime Solutions, previously licenced by AMP, comprises a team of five financial advisers who have been supporting their clients for more than 20 years. They offer strategic advice, specialising in superannuation, retirement planning, aged care solutions, SMSFs and risk insurance.

Tailored Lifetime Solutions director David Kelsey said the decision to partner with Count was driven by both an attractive service proposition and positive conversations with existing Count members before joining.

Meanwhile, Count group head of advice Andrew Kennedy said that Tailored Lifetime Solutions is a great fit for the group's growing adviser community.

"David and the team at Tailored Lifetime Solutions bring experience, expertise and a great business culture to our national community," he said.

"We're looking forward to working closely together and supporting this exciting new chapter in their history."

"It's been a massive month for our business with a number of acquisitions and appointments to support our strategic growth objectives," Kennedy added.

Since the start of the year, Count has made several other deals including buying the accounting client book of May Klye & Associates, and divesting its 100% stake in subsidiary Bentleys WA to West Australian based firm Fortuna Perth for $1.1 million. In turn, it expects Fortuna's advisers to join Count's licensee business.

It also spent $4.1 million on SMSF services company, Solutions Centric.

This month, Count announced the completion of the Diverger acquisition. The group now has 590 financial advisers and funds under advice (FUA) of $29.9 billion.