Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Melbourne advice firm joins Count

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAR 2024   12:14PM

Tailored Lifetime Solutions is the latest firm to join Count's national advice community, switching from AMP Financial Planning.

Tailored Lifetime Solutions, previously licenced by AMP, comprises a team of five financial advisers who have been supporting their clients for more than 20 years. They offer strategic advice, specialising in superannuation, retirement planning, aged care solutions, SMSFs and risk insurance.

Tailored Lifetime Solutions director David Kelsey said the decision to partner with Count was driven by both an attractive service proposition and positive conversations with existing Count members before joining.

Meanwhile, Count group head of advice Andrew Kennedy said that Tailored Lifetime Solutions is a great fit for the group's growing adviser community.

"David and the team at Tailored Lifetime Solutions bring experience, expertise and a great business culture to our national community," he said.

"We're looking forward to working closely together and supporting this exciting new chapter in their history."

"It's been a massive month for our business with a number of acquisitions and appointments to support our strategic growth objectives," Kennedy added.

Since the start of the year, Count has made several other deals including buying the accounting client book of May Klye & Associates, and divesting its 100% stake in subsidiary Bentleys WA to West Australian based firm Fortuna Perth for $1.1 million. In turn, it expects Fortuna's advisers to join Count's licensee business.

It also spent $4.1 million on SMSF services company, Solutions Centric.

This month, Count announced the completion of the Diverger acquisition. The group now has 590 financial advisers and funds under advice (FUA) of $29.9 billion.

Read more: CountTailored Lifetime SolutionsAndrew KennedyDavid Kelsey
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Count completes Diverger acquisition
Count to finalise Diverger deal
AI mania will underwhelm advice: Finura
Diverger shareholders welcome Count takeover
Advisers, accountants ramp up partnerships
Count, Diverger forge ahead with acquisition
ClearView offloads chunk of Centrepoint Alliance stake
COG drops bid for Diverger
Rival bidder seeks to acquire Diverger
Adviser numbers steady, but shortfall predicted

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper is set to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the UK, projecting its investment portfolio to surpass £18 billion by 2030.

EG to target intermediaries

CHLOE WALKER
The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
VanEck chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron has reported an increase in interest from financial advisers and brokers for a Bitcoin ETF on the ASX.

More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach