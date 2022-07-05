Newspaper icon
Median MySuper returns of -2.8% expected

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 5 JUL 2022   12:40PM

Single strategy, default MySuper options are likely to deliver the fourth worst result in 35 years for the financial year just gone.

According to the Rainmaker MySuper Index, default MySuper options are expected to see a median return of -2.8% for the 2021/22 financial year - a far cry from last year's 19%.

Further, real returns are expected to be the third lowest on record at -7.9%.

The negative returns are the result of ongoing market turmoil, driven by geopolitical tensions and rising inflation and interest rates.

The research shows the 20-year rolling correlation between MySuper and ASX returns has remained steady at 0.95, demonstrating the overwhelming hold equities have as a driver for returns.

Over five years, the benchmark return for MySuper options sits at 6.0%, while over 10 years it's 7.9%.

The predictions come as AustralianSuper reports an annual return of -2.73% for its Balanced MySuper option - its first negative return since the Global Financial Crisis. More than 90% of the fund's members are invested in this option.

Reflecting the impact of the GFC, Rainmaker's data shows the 20-year median return for default options is 6.3%.

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney reinforced the importance of thinking about superannuation as a long-term investment.

"As a long-term investor, we know from experience that while periods of market volatility can be unsettling, they also create new investment opportunities," he said.

"AustralianSuper is actively looking for investment opportunities that have been mispriced by the market in the short term, while also making new investments where we see long-term value."

In terms of its pre-mixed investment options, AustralianSuper's indexed diversified option saw the worst return, coming in at -5.70% for the year. This was followed by its high growth option on -3.93%.

He also added that Australians should be prepared for poor investment performance to continue.

"After more than 10 years of economic growth our outlook suggests a possible shift from economic expansion to slowdown in the coming years. In response, we have started to readjust to a more defensive strategy, as conditions become less supportive of growth asset classes such as shares," he said.

Read more: MySuperAustralianSuperRainmaker MySuper IndexASXGFCGlobal Financial CrisisMark Delaney
