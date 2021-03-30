MCP builds out team

Metrics Credit Partners has made a raft of appointments, hiring from Vision Super and JLL.

Stephen Nash has joined the boutique as director of market strategy.

Nash was most recently at Vision Super, prior to which he was chief investment officer at Papua New Guinea's Nambawan Super and PacWealth Capital. Nash has also previously held senior roles at State Street Global Advisors and FIIG.

Stephen brings extensive asset allocation and macroeconomic expertise which will further bolster our ability to provide investment options in this exciting asset class," Metrics managing partner Andrew Lockhart said.

Metrics has also appointed Ben Evans as an investment director, based in Sydney. He was at JLL for over a year and a half, joining from CapStra where he was a partner in debt advisory.

Prior to this, Evans was an associate director at Pepper Financial Services in the property team and spent over 12 years at NAB in roles such as director - corporate property, associate director of institutional property and associate, institutional banking.

In his new role, Evans will focus on commercial real estate transaction.

"We are pleased to welcome Ben to the team, who brings a wealth of experience that will help us further strengthen our offering to investors and borrowers," Metrics managing partner Andrew Lockhart said.

Felicity Cornforth also joined as legal counsel from Pepper Group. She previously held roles at Minter Ellison and DLA Piper.

"Felicity brings addition weight and depth of expertise to our growing legal team," Lockhart said.

Metrics has also welcomed David Owen and Edra Tong as investment analysts and Harrison Murdoch and Anthony Helman as investment associates.

"The latest string of appointments reiterates the growth in the sector and increased demand from investors. With reliable income highly sought after, Australian corporate loans are proving to be one of the few asset classes that offer both capital preservation and attractive risk-adjusted returns," Lockhart said.

The appointments come after Metrics reached an agreement to buy Investec's local corporate and acquisition finance (CAF) loan portfolio.

Metrics is understood to be acquiring about $1.2 billion in assets from the transaction, and already has about $6.5 billion in total assets under management.