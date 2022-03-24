NEWS
Executive Appointments

McLaren to leave BT

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 MAR 2022   2:25PM

BT's longstanding head of investment research and governance Marnie McLaren is leaving the organisation.

A spokesperson for BT confirmed that McLaren will leave in April as part of broader changes in the business.

"As part of becoming a simpler business we are making some changes to our investment research and governance function, which will now be embedded within the relevant product and governance teams as we build stronger end-to-end accountability within our product teams and across BT," the spokesperson said.

McLaren has been with the wider Westpac Group for almost two decades, and has served in her current role for the last nine years.

She is also a founder of the Financial Industry Community Aid Program and currently also serves as chair of the foundation.

In a statement, BT chief executive Matt Rady said: "In her time leading investment research and governance, Marnie has been instrumental in building BT Panorama's ESG rating methodology for a dedicated Sustainable Investment Option approved product list, as well as developing and managing support for BT Panorama Managed Portfolios."

"Marnie has been a committed and passionate leader and we thank Marnie for her contribution to BT and wish her the best for her next step in her career."

BT is currently searching for a buyer for its platform and superannuation businesses and has seen several other changes in recent months, including the departure of respected superannuation leader Melinda Howes.

