Martin Currie introduces Aussie equities strategy

Martin Currie Australia, the active equity specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton, has launched an Active Insights strategy that focuses on fundamental analysis.

The Active Insights strategy employs a unique process to capture outperformance through fundamental insights, without taking on unnecessary style, factor or sector risk that isn't rewarded by returns relative to the market, Martin Currie Australia commented.

The strategy is co-managed by Matthew Dawson and Sam Li and aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index over rolling three-year periods. It first commenced in November 2021 and is now being opened to the public.

Martin Currie Australia chief investment officer Reece Birtles said: "Unlike 'traditional' quant and passive funds that rely on backward-looking signals, this strategy utilises Martin Currie's forward-looking and, on the ground, fundamental insights. This analysis is undertaken by our 18-strong investment team."

"Our team also captures our best of breed in-house fundamental ESG analysis, engagement and proxy voting, which is integrated deeply into our investment process and portfolio construction."

Birtles continued, explaining that the asset manager believes that responsibility for day-to-day active ownership activity lies directly with those who know the companies best - its experienced team of research analysts and portfolio managers.

"This deep industry experience of generating 'active insights' can be translated into portfolios that can truly manage style and factor bias, in a way that cannot simply be replicated by systematic, smart beta strategies," he said.

"The result is a highly diversified and unique strategy that can achieve a balance between alpha, tracking error and turnover, and can also be customised for differing client risk budgets and time horizons."

Martin Currie Australia said the Active Insights strategy is well suited to the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) world of regular performance testing. It's also available as a Separately Managed Account (SMA) for direct investors seeking an actively managed alpha-driven portfolio.