Markets react as antiviral drug disappoints

News that a highly anticipated antiviral drug hoped to treat COVID-19 had flopped in human trials saw markets fall overnight.

Originally reported by the Financial Times, the publisher said Gilead Sciences antiviral drug remdesivir did not reduce the coronavirus pathogen in bloodstreams, nor did it improve patients' conditions in a clinical trial in China.

The biopharmaceutical company disagreed with the report, arguing the trial had been terminated early due to low enrolment, making the results inconclusive.

Although equities slightly rebounded on Gilead's statement, the day of trade ended relatively flat. The Dow Jones closed up just 0.17%, after falling from a strong rally in the morning. Similarly, the S&P 500 closed down 0.05%, and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day of trade flat.

Since their record highs on February 20, the Dow is down 20.5%, the S&P is down 17.5% and the Nasdaq has fallen 13.7%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 867,459 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US, while deaths in the country near 50,000.

However, IG market analyst Kyle Rodda said the disappointing antiviral drug news shouldn't have surprised investors.

"Given Gilead has said from the start it's too early to tell whether remdesivir is a successful treatment against COVID-19, last night's news ought not to have surprised many," he said.

"But with each day's trade sitting on a knife's edge, it's proved the catalyst to tip US markets into a modesty risk-averse state.

With markets falling, so did credit, he said.

"US Treasury yields dropped, with the yield curve flattening and the 10 year yield trading at 0.59 per cent," Rodda said.

Gold on the other hand, jumped more than 1%, he said.

At the time of writing, the S&P/ASX 200 had edged 0.29% higher, sitting at 5232.30 points.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.